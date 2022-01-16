Ample local economic development on tap for 2022

It is part of a proposal that include at least a 20,000-square-foot grocery store, 240 apartments, an additional 15,000 square feet of retail space and a 100-unit boutique hotel, according to a city official.

In addition, work is expected to be completed by at least the second quarter on what was to be the 260,000-square-foot headquarters for WPX Energy, whose jobs went to Devon Energy when the Oklahoma City company absorbed WPX in early 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Filling the 11-story building with tenants could be a herculean task but Jackson sees that as an opportunity.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to land a new company to occupy that building, either all of it or a huge chunk of it,” he said. “What we don’t want to happen is just shuffling existing companies from one building to another because that’s just going to leave a hole in the real estate market.

Tulsa’s capacity to cultivate large firms — Williams, BOK Financial and ONEOK are good examples — provides Jackson an enriched pitch for the soon-to-be-available office space, he said.