Amid expected spending resurgence, local retailers gear up for post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping

For local retail upstarts such as Scottie Lawrence and her husband, Drew, much is riding on the holiday shopping season.

Part of the reason is that their company, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., is a manufacturer, as well as a retailer.

“It is a burden from the aspect that we have to pre-make everything,” Scottie said by phone. “We’re a soap store, but because we also are a kitchen that makes all the soap, we don’t buy retail. All the products are made in both of our stores. That’s what makes it very different.

“I can’t just buy stock and get it here. That’s been an up-front cost for us. With the rising costs of everything, all of our products have increased, but our prices have stayed the same. We’re hoping for a big response and turnout to help push us through and recover from these increased costs the the double staffing to prepare for the holidays.”

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday looming, any commercial gains likely will show up soon.

More than 20 national brands and specialty chains have announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, JCPenney and Macy’s.