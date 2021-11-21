Amid expected spending resurgence, local retailers gear up for post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping

For local retail upstarts such as Scottie Lawrence and her husband, Drew, much is riding on the holiday shopping season.
Part of the reason is that their company, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., is a manufacturer, as well as a retailer.
“It is a burden from the aspect that we have to pre-make everything,” Scottie said by phone. “We’re a soap store, but because we also are a kitchen that makes all the soap, we don’t buy retail. All the products are made in both of our stores. That’s what makes it very different.
“I can’t just buy stock and get it here. That’s been an up-front cost for us. With the rising costs of everything, all of our products have increased, but our prices have stayed the same. We’re hoping for a big response and turnout to help push us through and recover from these increased costs the the double staffing to prepare for the holidays.”
With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday looming, any commercial gains likely will show up soon.
More than 20 national brands and specialty chains have announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, JCPenney and Macy’s.
But the National Retail Federation has predicted that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with a previous high of 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion and an average increase of 4.4% over the past five years.
“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger.
“Retailers are making significant investments in their supply chains and spending heavily to ensure they have products on their shelves to meet this time of exceptional consumer demand.”
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” event will begin at Walmart.com at 6 p.m. Monday, with Walmart Plus members getting access three hours early. The sale will start in stores at 5 a.m. Friday.
For the second consecutive year, Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, is closing all its retail properties on Thanksgiving, including Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. Woodland Hills will offer special hours Friday (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and stores at other large Tulsa shopping centers, including Tulsa Hills and Utica Square will be open those days, too.
Both Scottie and her husband are chiropractors, but Magnolia is their first crack at retail. The couple’s first Magnolia store opened on Cherry Street in December, when COVID-19 was denting in-person shopping.
“That was pretty stressful in many aspects,” Scottie said. “First, we’ve never opened this kind of business before and because this was during COVID with all the masks, it was a huge learning curve. But the outpouring of support that we got from the community just really kept us going through the doubts.
“It just changed our whole demeanor, really, and we knew that what we were doing was the right thing. It was crazy but it was so worth it.”
Magnolia’s second location recently opened in Woodland Hills Mall.
“We expect a huge turnout,” Scottie said of the upcoming weekend. “… We’ve been stocking up since July for the Cherry Street store, and now we’re working really hard to stock up for the mall.”
Venita Cooper, who owns Silhouette Sneakers & Art in the Greenwood District, opened her business in late 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
“It was a tough time to start,” she said by phone. “We’re in the business of luxury, discretionary goods. People don’t need to spend for limited edition sneakers.
“Some of the lessons I’ve learned about how to run a business, how to run a business in Tulsa … those are lessons I would have learned, anyway. But it’s all been expedited by the circumstances.”
National economists have said that households have increased spending substantially this year, and they expect that trend to continue through the holiday shopping season.
“I anticipate a little bump, at the very least,” Cooper said. “I’m still kind of learning the cadence of brick-and-mortar retail in Tulsa, especially with this extra layer on pandemic on top of it. But we have a pretty loyal following. It’s gotten more robust over the last couple of years since we opened.
“I feel good that we have engaged with our customer base enough, so that when it’s time, they will think about us for holiday shopping.”
Last December, local Transformation Church purchased Silhouette’s entire $65,000 inventory as part of an area philanthropic gesture.
“We don’t expect that to happen again,” Cooper said. “If that hadn’t happened, I think we would have survived through the year. But we will do a little better if our volume and traffic stays the same as this time last year. We’ll do a little bit better because I’m just better at curating what Tulsans want, and we’re just maturing as a brand.
“… January and February are going to be pretty dead months. So, this is less about making up for loss over the 2020-21 years. It’s more about trying to prepare for what we know is going to be a really quiet first quarter.”