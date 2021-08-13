American Electric Power Foundation awards STEM grants to Oklahoma FFA chapters

Grant applications were submitted earlier this summer, with priority given to applications that benefit more than one chapter and that are sustainable over multiple years.

"There are many of our chapters who are limited to learning about technology via the internet and what they see on a screen," Jacey Frye, Oklahoma FFA Foundation executive director, said in a statement. "We are so excited about these grants that will give chapters the opportunity to have technology at their fingertips. Having equipment in their programs — and sharing among programs — will allow students hands-on learning with real life technology being used in the agricultural industry."