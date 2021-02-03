American Airlines warns of potential 13,000 furloughs nationally

"We will fly at least 45% less in the first quarter compared to what we flew for the same period in 2019, and based on current demand outlook, we will not fly all of our aircraft this summer as planned. Consequently, like last fall, we will have more team members than the schedule requires after federal payroll support expires April 1."

Before the recall announcement, American said 169 people had been furloughed in Tulsa in 2020, and 375 left via an early-out program. American said its union partners are urging Congress for an extension of the PSP through Sept. 30.

"As a reminder, WARN notices may be required by law in advance of potential furloughs in certain locations, but it’s important to note that these notices do not necessarily equate to furloughs," American's leadership wrote. "Of course, this is not where we want to be, and we will work with union leadership to do everything we can to mitigate job impact as much as possible."

Also on Friday, American will open the voluntary early-out program (VEOP) and a long-term voluntary leave of absence (VLOA) program for frontline, U.S.-based team members, excluding pilots.