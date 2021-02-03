American Airlines warns of potential 13,000 furloughs nationally

Still reeling from the financial fallout of COVID-19, American Airlines said it would start issuing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices on Friday to about 13,000 employees nationwide.
The WARN Act is a U.S. Department of Labor law that requires employers to provide a 60-day written notification that employees’ jobs will be eliminated when an office closes or a mass layoff occurs.
American's news, delivered in a Wednesday letter to employees from CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, comes on the heels of the carrier's reporting an $8.9 billion loss and 62% decline in revenue for 2020.
It also follows a late December announcement that American, buoyed by an extension of the federal Payroll Support Program, planned to recall 19,000 workers that had been furloughed across the country.
American employs about 5,200 people at its largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa, but a spokeswoman said Wednesday it is too early to gauge what impact would be felt locally.
"We are nearly five weeks into 2021, and unfortunately, we find ourselves in a situation similar to much of 2020," Parker and Isom wrote in their letter. "As we closed out last year with the successful extension of the Payroll Support Program (PSP), we fully believed that we would be looking at a summer schedule where we’d fly all of our airplanes and need the full strength of our team. Regrettably, that is no longer the case. The vaccine is not being distributed as quickly as any of us believed, and new restrictions on international travel that require customers to have a negative COVID-19 test have dampened demand.
"We will fly at least 45% less in the first quarter compared to what we flew for the same period in 2019, and based on current demand outlook, we will not fly all of our aircraft this summer as planned. Consequently, like last fall, we will have more team members than the schedule requires after federal payroll support expires April 1."
Before the recall announcement, American said 169 people had been furloughed in Tulsa in 2020, and 375 left via an early-out program. American said its union partners are urging Congress for an extension of the PSP through Sept. 30.
"As a reminder, WARN notices may be required by law in advance of potential furloughs in certain locations, but it’s important to note that these notices do not necessarily equate to furloughs," American's leadership wrote. "Of course, this is not where we want to be, and we will work with union leadership to do everything we can to mitigate job impact as much as possible."
Also on Friday, American will open the voluntary early-out program (VEOP) and a long-term voluntary leave of absence (VLOA) program for frontline, U.S.-based team members, excluding pilots.
"Obviously, issuing these required WARN notices isn’t a step we want to take," Parker and Isom said. "Tens of thousands of our colleagues have faced extreme uncertainty about their job security over the past 12 months, and that’s on top of the emotional stress all of our team has faced during an incredibly difficult year.
"Please know that we will get through this period and to more stable ground — that is certain. And, we will continue to fight in every way possible to get there as soon as we can."