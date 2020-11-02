American Airlines to move forward with upgrades to Tech-Ops Tulsa, local executive says

Moreover, the decreased travel hastened the "overnight" retirements of more than 100 aircraft from American's fleet, including the Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Embraer E190 and Airbus A330-300, Olund said.

"These things were going to gradually happen over the next three to five years, and we expected to handle that through some normal attrition, which is why we were hiring," he said. "Unfortunately with the fleet changes, it made us go do that."

COVID-19 is the biggest challenge the base has faced since it relocated from New York's LaGuardia Airport in 1946, Olund said.

"We're investing in the base, which shows we're not going anywhere," he said. "We had to do a furlough that unfortunately affected employees that had less than a year's time with us. We're optimistic that those employees will come back to work for us, and we're optimistic that we're resilient and healthy enough to get back into a 2019-like process.