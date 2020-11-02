American Airlines to move forward with upgrades to Tech-Ops Tulsa, local executive says

Despite a near-apocalyptic 2020 for the commercial aviation industry, American Airlines is clearing for takeoff up to two-thirds of its promised $550 million in upgrades to its Tulsa maintenance base, a local base executive said Monday.
"In a global pandemic where we're not investing as a corporation anywhere … we're still very committed to Tulsa," Erik Olund, American's managing director of base maintenance, said by phone. "We're still very committed to the project."
Monday was the first time since April that the airline allowed the Tulsa World to speak to local American Airlines leadership.
American announced the half-billion-dollar revitalization plan — initially designed to be spread over seven years — on Feb. 28. The Tech Ops-Tulsa maintenance facility, the largest of its kind in the world, is home to 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space.
Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution approving the incurring of indebtedness by the trustees of the Tulsa Municipal Airport Trust for up to $375 million in revenue bonds for the "American Airlines, Inc. Project." Olund said the money will go toward the first phase of the project, which will target infrastructure such as roof replacement and ramp repair.
"We are moving forward with the up to $250 million-$375 million investment in infrastructure updates at Tech Ops-Tulsa because they are critical to keeping the base moving — and therefore, critical to keeping our airline moving for the customers and communities who depend on us," American wrote Monday in an email to the Tulsa World.
"It's important our Tech Ops-Tulsa team has the tools and a facility that allow them to continue to maintain the safest and most reliable fleet."
Pushed back until at least the fourth quarter 2021, Olund said, will be two centerpieces for the overall project: a new, 132,000-square-foot base support building and a 193,000-square-foot hangar that will hold two wide-body aircraft and will replace two existing hangars no longer equipped to fully hold American’s current planes.
Though "mindful of the current environment," American said in a statement Monday it remains committed to the original $550 million Tulsa investment.
"We're furloughing people and it's not the right thing to go build new structures when, frankly, we don't need them at this current moment," Olund said. "We do believe the fleet plan and the economy will rebound, and we believe the airline will be strong and that we will need it."
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant drop in passenger demand have thrown American and the industry into a tailspin. American recently reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, and last month when the federal government failed to extend the CARES Act payroll support program, it began furloughing 19,000 employees nationwide.
A total of 169 people were furloughed at Tech Ops-Tulsa, and a union official said an additional 325 local employees left via an early-out program, leaving the facility with about 5,200 workers, Olund said. All of those furloughed in Tulsa had been hired in early 2020 and were part of a 600-employee addition announced last year, he said.
Moreover, the decreased travel hastened the "overnight" retirements of more than 100 aircraft from American's fleet, including the Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Embraer E190 and Airbus A330-300, Olund said.
"These things were going to gradually happen over the next three to five years, and we expected to handle that through some normal attrition, which is why we were hiring," he said. "Unfortunately with the fleet changes, it made us go do that."
COVID-19 is the biggest challenge the base has faced since it relocated from New York's LaGuardia Airport in 1946, Olund said.
"We're investing in the base, which shows we're not going anywhere," he said. "We had to do a furlough that unfortunately affected employees that had less than a year's time with us. We're optimistic that those employees will come back to work for us, and we're optimistic that we're resilient and healthy enough to get back into a 2019-like process.
"But we're really focused on the world's health and the business health and proving to the people that it's safe to get on an airplane. There's no safer environment between HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters and the progress that we've done in cleaning programs. Our airplanes are some of the safest places in the world right now, and we encourage people to see that and not be afraid to travel."
