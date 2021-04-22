American Airlines sustains first-quarter loss of $1.25 billion

American Airlines on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.25 billion, adding that revenue for the quarter was down $4 billion, or 53%, over the same period a year ago.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, its largest maintenance base.

"We are incredibly proud of the American Airlines team for their continued care of our customers and each other," American Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. “Our team has shown up every day throughout the pandemic and served more customers than any other airline. That focus has served as our inspiration and positions us well as even more customers return to the skies.

"Looking forward, with the momentum underway from the first quarter, we see signs of continued recovery in demand. We remain confident the network enhancements, customer-focused improvements and efficiency measures we’ve put into place will ensure American is well-positioned for the recovery."

First-quarter losses per diluted share were $1.97. Adjusted for non-recurring gains, losses were $4.32. For the first quarter of 2020, the airline reported a loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, a year earlier