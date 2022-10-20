American Airlines reports third quarter earnings of $483M

Backed by strong demand, American Airlines on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $483 million, or 69 cents per diluted share.

The net income was nearly triple that for the same period a year ago, when earnings were $169 million and 25 cents per diluted share.

The Fort Worth-based airline’s largest maintenance base is in Tulsa and employs about 5,200 people.

"The American Airlines team continues to deliver on our goals of running a reliable operation and returning to profitability," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. "Demand remains strong and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic.

"American has the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers and we are well-positioned for the future because of the incredible efforts of our team."

The airline also reported record quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion, which represents a 13% increase over the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID), despite flying 9.6% less capacity.

The company said it is continuing a plan to pay down roughly $15 billion of total debt by the end of 2025.

"This year, we set out to deliver on two goals — run a reliable operation and return to profitability — and we’re making it happen because of your teamwork, determination and professionalism," Isom wrote Thursday in a letter sent to all company employees.

In the third quarter, American flew a schedule more than 25% larger than its closest competitor as measured by total departures. American and its regional partners operated more than 500,000 flights in the quarter, with an average load factor of 85.3%, which is 6.6 points higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Despite an operating environment that included hurricanes in Florida and the Caribbean and flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth, American said it restored its operating reliability to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. The airline added that it has delivered a record on-time arrival rate and completion factor so far in October.

Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel remains robust, and the airline expects further improvement in demand for long-haul international travel as travel restrictions and testing requirements are lifted around the globe.

