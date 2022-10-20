 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Airlines reports third quarter earnings of $483M

Airline Fuel (copy)

An American Airlines jet takes off at Tulsa International Airport in July. The airline on Thursday reported a third quarter profit of $483 million.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Backed by strong demand, American Airlines on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $483 million, or 69 cents per diluted share.

The net income was nearly triple that for the same period a year ago, when earnings were $169 million and 25 cents per diluted share.

The Fort Worth-based airline’s largest maintenance base is in Tulsa and employs about 5,200 people.

"The American Airlines team continues to deliver on our goals of running a reliable operation and returning to profitability," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. "Demand remains strong and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic.

"American has the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers and we are well-positioned for the future because of the incredible efforts of our team."

The airline also reported record quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion, which represents a 13% increase over the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID), despite flying 9.6% less capacity.

The company said it is continuing a plan to pay down roughly $15 billion of total debt by the end of 2025.

"This year, we set out to deliver on two goals — run a reliable operation and return to profitability — and we’re making it happen because of your teamwork, determination and professionalism," Isom wrote Thursday in a letter sent to all company employees.

In the third quarter, American flew a schedule more than 25% larger than its closest competitor as measured by total departures. American and its regional partners operated more than 500,000 flights in the quarter, with an average load factor of 85.3%, which is 6.6 points higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Despite an operating environment that included hurricanes in Florida and the Caribbean and flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth, American said it restored its operating reliability to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. The airline added that it has delivered a record on-time arrival rate and completion factor so far in October.

Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel remains robust, and the airline expects further improvement in demand for long-haul international travel as travel restrictions and testing requirements are lifted around the globe.

Local officials announced nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning Nov. 3. The American Airlines flights go on sale Monday on aa.com.

