American Airlines reports second-quarter net income of $19 million

American Airlines on Thursday reported earnings of $19 million, or 3 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter, continuing its climb out a bottom-line abyss caused by COVID-19.

Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.1 billion and $1.69 per diluted share.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, its largest maintenance base.

A year ago, well into the initial shock of the coronavirus, American posted a second-quarter loss of $2 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share.

"We have taken a number of steps to solidify our business through our Green Flag Plan, and it shows in our second-quarter results," American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “We have reshaped our network, simplified our fleet and made our cost structure more efficient, all to create an airline that will outperform competitors and deliver for customers. The green flag has dropped, and we are ready thanks to the tremendous efforts and dedication of the American Airlines team.”