American Airlines reports nearly $9 billion in losses in 2020

Strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and altered passenger travel habits, American Airlines on Thursday reported an $8.9 billion loss and 62% decline in revenue for 2020.

That full-year number equated to a loss of $18.36 per diluted share. In 2019, American had a net income of $1.7 billion, or $3.79 per diluted share.

The airline employs about 5,200 at the company's largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.

"Last year marked one of American’s most challenging years in our 95-year history," CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees. "We are living history, and your work during the pandemic will inspire future generations of American Airlines team members. We can unequivocally state that despite every challenge that has been thrown American’s way, we have never been prouder of this company. The American Airlines team is incredibly resilient, and this past year has proven it."

In the fourth quarter, American posted a loss of $2.2 billion, or $3.81 per diluted share. For the last three months of 2019, it reported net income of $414 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. Revenue was $4 billion in the fourth quarter and $17.3 billion for the year.