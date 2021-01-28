American Airlines reports nearly $9 billion in losses in 2020

Strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and altered passenger travel habits, American Airlines on Thursday reported an $8.9 billion loss and 62% decline in revenue for 2020.
That full-year number equated to a loss of $18.36 per diluted share. In 2019, American had a net income of $1.7 billion, or $3.79 per diluted share.
The airline employs about 5,200 at the company's largest maintenance base, Tech Ops-Tulsa.
"Last year marked one of American’s most challenging years in our 95-year history," CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote in a letter to employees. "We are living history, and your work during the pandemic will inspire future generations of American Airlines team members. We can unequivocally state that despite every challenge that has been thrown American’s way, we have never been prouder of this company. The American Airlines team is incredibly resilient, and this past year has proven it."
In the fourth quarter, American posted a loss of $2.2 billion, or $3.81 per diluted share. For the last three months of 2019, it reported net income of $414 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. Revenue was $4 billion in the fourth quarter and $17.3 billion for the year.
Through the CARES Act and two rounds of Payroll Support Program legislation, the airline secured roughly $9 billion in financial assistance and accessed of up to $7.5 billion in secured term loans. It also raised another $13 billion during the year through other equity and debt offerings, ending 2020 with more than $14 billion of total available liquidity.
That money allowed American to recall 19,000 workers nationally that had been furloughed. A total of 169 people had been furloughed in Tulsa in 2020, and 375 left via an early-out program.
"As we turn our attention to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery," Parker and Isom said. "We don’t know exactly when demand will fully return, but we know that when it does, American will be ready — and we’ll be even better positioned to succeed than we were prior to the pandemic."