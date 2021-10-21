American Airlines posts $169 million, third-quarter profit

American Airlines on Thursday reported earnings of $169 million in the third quarter, its strongest three-month period during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The net profit was 25 cents per diluted share. For the same period a year ago, American reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, or $4.71 per diluted share.

The Fort Worth-based airline's largest maintenance base is in Tulsa and employs about 5,200 people.

"The American Airlines team continues to demonstrate its resilience and ability to execute, enabling us to deliver our best quarter since the pandemic began as measured by pre-tax financial results," American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. "While the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress. We are incredibly proud of the team’s hard work to operate a great airline, and with the network, cost and fleet simplification actions we have taken, we’re confident American is well-positioned as the recovery takes hold."

American ended the third quarter with about $18 billion of total available liquidity, after prepayment of $950 million spare parts term loan during the quarter. It expects robust demand during during peak travel periods in the fourth quarter, with more than 6,000 peak-day departures.