American Airlines posts $169 million, third-quarter profit

American Airlines on Thursday reported earnings of $169 million in the third quarter, its strongest three-month period during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The net profit was 25 cents per diluted share. For the same period a year ago, American reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, or $4.71 per diluted share.
The Fort Worth-based airline's largest maintenance base is in Tulsa and employs about 5,200 people.
"The American Airlines team continues to demonstrate its resilience and ability to execute, enabling us to deliver our best quarter since the pandemic began as measured by pre-tax financial results," American’s Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. "While the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant delayed some of our revenue recovery, it has not stopped our progress. We are incredibly proud of the team’s hard work to operate a great airline, and with the network, cost and fleet simplification actions we have taken, we’re confident American is well-positioned as the recovery takes hold."
American ended the third quarter with about $18 billion of total available liquidity, after prepayment of $950 million spare parts term loan during the quarter. It expects robust demand during during peak travel periods in the fourth quarter, with more than 6,000 peak-day departures.
The airline also continues to execute on its plan to pay down roughly $15 billion of debt by the end of 2025.
American's strong quarter comes as a vaccination deadline looms. The airline has told its employees that its workers in the United States must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 24 or face termination.
Dale Danker, president of Transport Workers Union Local 514, said earlier this month that it is his stance and that of 514 that Tulsa employees of the airline shouldn't be forced to get the shots.