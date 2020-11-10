American Airlines offers nearly 40M shares of public stock, details Tulsa facility improvements

American Airlines on Tuesday announced an underwritten public offering of 38.5 million shares of its common stock.
The airline employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world. The Fort Worth-based company, which reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, expects to used the money from the offering for general corporate purposes and to enhance the company's liquidity.
Sole underwriter for the offering, Bank of America will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.775 million additional shares as part of the offering, which is scheduled to close Nov. 13.
Meanwhile, American has detailed the projects in phase one of its planned $550 million in improvements to Tech Ops-Tulsa. Later in November, Tulsa city councilors are set to vote on a resolution approving the incurring of indebtedness by trustees of the Tulsa Municipal Airport Trust for up to $375 million in upgrades to the 3.3-million-square-foot base.
The airline has submitted to the city an initial list of two dozen projects totaling $234.6 million to be backed through the sale of revenue bonds. The bonds won't be an indebtedness of the state of the City of Tulsa nor will they be secured through the revenues of Tulsa International Airport.
Instead, they will be secured through payments of American under its sublease.
The most expensive upgrades on American's initial list are the Central Utility Plant ($44.9 million); re-roofing of hangars 1, 2 and 5 ($27.8 million); and plating repair shop and modernization ($25.2 million), documents show.
Improvements to the Central Utility Plant are expected to create annual operational savings of $1 million for electricity and $3 million for gas. The lifespans for the new hangar roofs are estimated between 30-35 years.
Erik Olund, American’s managing director of base maintenance, said earlier this month that two anchor's of the overall revitalization plan will be delayed until at least the fourth quarter of 2021.
They are a new, 132,000-square-foot base support building and a 193,000-square-foot hangar that will hold two wide-body aircraft and will replace two existing hangars no longer equipped to fully hold American’s current planes.
Also announced Tuesday with American's public offering was a joint statement by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) calling for urgent government intervention to skirt an employment disaster in the aviation industry.
Estimates from the Air Transport Action Group suggest some 4.8 million aviation workers’ jobs are at risk as a result of air travel demand falling more than 75% (August 2020 compared to August 2019).
The impact of COVID-19 related border restrictions and quarantine measures has effectively closed down the aviation industry, grounding planes and leaving infrastructure and aircraft manufacturing capacity idle.
The IATA and the ITF request to governments includes calls to provide continued financial support for the aviation industry and safely re-open borders without quarantine by implementing a globally harmonized system of pre-departure COVID-19 testing.
Featured video
Gallery: A look inside the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.