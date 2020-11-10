American Airlines offers nearly 40M shares of public stock, details Tulsa facility improvements

American Airlines on Tuesday announced an underwritten public offering of 38.5 million shares of its common stock.

The airline employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world. The Fort Worth-based company, which reported a third-quarter loss of $2.4 billion, expects to used the money from the offering for general corporate purposes and to enhance the company's liquidity.

Sole underwriter for the offering, Bank of America will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.775 million additional shares as part of the offering, which is scheduled to close Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, American has detailed the projects in phase one of its planned $550 million in improvements to Tech Ops-Tulsa. Later in November, Tulsa city councilors are set to vote on a resolution approving the incurring of indebtedness by trustees of the Tulsa Municipal Airport Trust for up to $375 million in upgrades to the 3.3-million-square-foot base.

The airline has submitted to the city an initial list of two dozen projects totaling $234.6 million to be backed through the sale of revenue bonds. The bonds won't be an indebtedness of the state of the City of Tulsa nor will they be secured through the revenues of Tulsa International Airport.