American Airlines makes move to sustainable jet fuel

American Airlines, whose largest maintenance base is in Tulsa, announced that it has finalized a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with a California company.

The agreement with Aemetis brings the airline’s total SAF commitment to more than 120 million gallons, a signal of the integral role SAF will play in American’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

The pact also is the result of work with the Oneworld alliance, the first global airline alliance to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 and to publish a pathway for doing so. Oneworld is now the first global airline alliance to announce a SAF purchase.

“The American Airlines team is committed to reducing emissions from our operations, and sustainable aviation fuel is the cornerstone of our strategy in this decade,” Doug Parker, chairman and CEO of American, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to join with our Oneworld partners in supporting the growth of SAF through this agreement with Aemetis, and we’re eager to continue collaborating with like-minded partners to meet aviation’s climate challenge.”

The Aemetis news has a two-fold link to Tulsa.