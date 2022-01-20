American Airlines loses $2 billion in 2021, improvement over first year of pandemic

American Airlines on Thursday reported a net loss of about $2 billion for 2021, a significant improvement from the $8.8 billion loss it endured the year previous.
The loss per diluted share for the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier was $3.09 in 2021, compared to $18.36 in 2020.
American employs about 5,200 people locally at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world.
"As we close out the second year of operating in a global pandemic, we are incredibly proud of the American Airlines team," Doug Parker, American’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand countered by periods of decreased demand due to new COVID-19 variants.
"This volatility has created the most challenging planning environment in the history of commercial aviation. Yet the American team has delivered, growing back faster and further than any other U.S. airline to meet this unpredictable demand."
For the fourth quarter of last year, American reported a loss of $931 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $2.1 billion, or $3.81, for the same period the year before.
Parker will retire as CEO on March 31 and will be succeeded by current President Robert Isom, who will join American’s board of directors on the same date. Parker will continue to serve as chairman of the board.
"We’re very proud of the way our team delivered throughout 2021," Isom said in a statement. "Looking forward, our focus in 2022 will be to continue running a reliable airline, returning to profitability and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet."
American safely transported more than 165 million passengers in 2021, more than any other U.S. carrier. It ended the fourth quarter with $15.8 billion of total available liquidity, the highest such liquidity balance in company history.
Working toward reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, American Airlines last year entered into a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreement with Aemetis, bringing its SAF commitment to more than 120 million gallons over the next decade.