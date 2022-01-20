American Airlines loses $2 billion in 2021, improvement over first year of pandemic

American Airlines on Thursday reported a net loss of about $2 billion for 2021, a significant improvement from the $8.8 billion loss it endured the year previous.

The loss per diluted share for the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier was $3.09 in 2021, compared to $18.36 in 2020.

American employs about 5,200 people locally at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world.

"As we close out the second year of operating in a global pandemic, we are incredibly proud of the American Airlines team," Doug Parker, American’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand countered by periods of decreased demand due to new COVID-19 variants.

"This volatility has created the most challenging planning environment in the history of commercial aviation. Yet the American team has delivered, growing back faster and further than any other U.S. airline to meet this unpredictable demand."

For the fourth quarter of last year, American reported a loss of $931 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $2.1 billion, or $3.81, for the same period the year before.