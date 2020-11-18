American Airlines endorses return of recertified Boeing 737 Max in letter to employees

American Airlines expressed faith Wednesday in the return of the long-grounded Boeing 737 Max, the company said in a letter to employees.

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson on Wednesday signed an order paving the way for the aircraft's return to commercial service.

Tulsa is home to American’s largest aircraft maintenance facility, Tech Ops-Tulsa, which employs about 5,200. All 24 of the carrier's Maxes are being stored and maintained at the base, a company spokeswoman said.

Following two crashes that killed 346 people, regulators grounded the 737 Max worldwide in March 2019.

"If our pilots, along with the APA (Allied Pilots Association), FAA and our safety teams are confident the aircraft is safe, we are confident in its return to service," the company said in the letter, which was signed by six executives, including Chief Operating Officer David Seymour and Kevin Brickner, senior vice president of technical operations.

"We’ve implemented rigorous processes to ensure that every plane in the air is safe and our pilots, flight attendants, team members and customers are confident in the return of the 737 MAX. This includes investing in extensive training and plans to fly the aircraft before it returns to commercial use."