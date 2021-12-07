American Airlines' CEO to step down at end of March; company president to succeed

"Being CEO of American Airlines is the best job in all of commercial aviation, and Robert will fill the role exceptionally well," Parker wrote. "I’ve worked closely with Robert for two decades, and we have known each other even longer. He is an excellent team builder who has worked to bring people together throughout his career.

"With his deep understanding of our operations and ability to lead a complex service organization, Robert played a key part in helping us achieve the world’s largest airline integration and safely serve more than 200 million passengers annually prior to the pandemic. He has guided our team through the pandemic and ongoing recovery, ensuring our team members are respected and supported in the critical work you have done to keep our economy moving."

American in October reported earnings of $169 million, its strongest three-month period during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

For the same period a year ago, American reported a net loss of $2.4 billion.