American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights in part due to labor shortages; Tulsa Tech Ops not affected

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as it strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the U.S., CNN reported.

"The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers' plans," Shannon Gilson, a spokesperson for the airline, told CNN.

"That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July."

An American Airlines spokeswoman told the Tulsa World on Monday the labor shortage is a nationwide problem and not centered on any one location.

She said the shortage is not affecting Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base that employs about 5,200 people in the city.

American's flight cancellations account for about 1% of its daily operation in July, or roughly 72 of its average of 5,674 daily departments, the spokeswoman said.