American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights in part due to labor shortages; Tulsa Tech Ops not affected

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights through at least mid-July as it strives to maintain service in the midst of massively increasing travel demand while the coronavirus pandemic continues to recede in the U.S., CNN reported.
"The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers' plans," Shannon Gilson, a spokesperson for the airline, told CNN.
"That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July."
An American Airlines spokeswoman told the Tulsa World on Monday the labor shortage is a nationwide problem and not centered on any one location.
She said the shortage is not affecting Tech Ops-Tulsa, the airline's largest maintenance base that employs about 5,200 people in the city.
American's flight cancellations account for about 1% of its daily operation in July, or roughly 72 of its average of 5,674 daily departments, the spokeswoman said.
There also have not been any associated flight cancellations in Tulsa, she said.
American's flights in Tulsa for July are up 4.7% from 2019, pre-pandemic levels, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said.
In the first 15 days of June, nine days of inclement weather has impacted at least one American hub, the spokeswoman said.
On Saturday, AA had 120 cancellations, and the company is projecting 50 to 80 flight cancelations per day going forward, CNN reported, according to Gibson.
Industries across the country have struggled to hire employees as the economy attempts to return to a pre-pandemic normal.
Customers who had been booked through July 15 will be notified or have already received notifications if their flights have been canceled so they can make travel adjustments in advance, Gibson told the network.