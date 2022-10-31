American Airlines Cadet Academy announces new partnership with Spartan College

American Airlines and Tulsa-based Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology announced a new partnership Monday to expand the American Airlines Cadet Academy for aspiring pilots.

Spartan is the Cadet Academy’s first collegiate partner offering an associate of applied science degree in aviation flight, increasing its training network to five locations.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines employs about 5,200 people at Tech-Ops Tulsa, the largest commercial maintenance base in the world.

"The American Airlines Cadet Academy is designed to address all of the obstacles associated with a traditional flight training path," Christina Flores, managing director of aviation recruiting and programs at American Airlines, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to offer a new pathway, which includes building flight time while working toward a college degree with the support of mentorship and financial aid."

Established in 1928, Spartan College is one of the country’s first technical training schools for pilots and aviation maintenance. Along with three facilities in Tulsa, Spartan College also is located in Los Angeles; Inland Empire, California; and Denver. Since its inception, Spartan has trained more than 100,000 pilots and mechanics.

Through this new partnership with Spartan College, American Airlines cadets have an opportunity to earn their FAA certificates and ratings, as well as their associate of applied science degree. The Aviation Flight program at Spartan College can be completed in as few as 17 months with reduced ATP hours, housing options and financial aid for those who qualify. Certified flight instructors also may earn a bachelor of science in technology management degree from Spartan.

"Spartan is well-known for providing broad access to aspiring pilots from all backgrounds and for the high standards of our flight training," Spartan CEO Rob Polston said in a statement. "We are committed to working with American Airlines to train a pipeline of new pilots to meet their needs for years to come. We are honored to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines and train the next generation of pilots in their innovative Cadet Academy."

Since the Cadet Academy's launch in 2018, nearly 700 cadets have entered it, and and more than 100 have graduated.

Students in the Cadet Academy will be paired with an American Airlines pilot mentor. Qualifying cadets also have access to American Airlines Federal Credit Union’s Cadet Loan Program for financial assistance in covering the cost of training.

Upon completion of the required flight hours, American’s three wholly owned regional carriers (Envoy, Piedmont and PSA) will offer graduates an interview.