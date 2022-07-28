American Airlines awards $53,000 in scholarships to 18 local students

Eighteen Tulsa students, including eight, first-generation college students, including four, first-generation college students, received a total of $53,000 in scholarships from the American Airlines Education Foundation, it was announced Wednesday.

The money was part of the more than $1.2 million in scholarships that the foundation awarded to 452 children of American Airlines employees for the 2022-23 school year. Names of the recipients weren't released.

American Airlines employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the company's largest maintenance base.

Each awardee received a $2,500 scholarship, with first-generation college students getting an additional $1,000. Scholarships fund full-time, undergraduate study at any accredited college, university or vocational program worldwide.

"From future medical professionals, to artists, engineers, aviators and more, these students are already trailblazing a path to success and doing great things in their communities," Ron DeFeo, American’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.

"Every year, we are astounded by the breadth of talent and aspiration in the applicants, and we are especially proud to invest in our team members and their children, who are an extension of our American Airlines family."