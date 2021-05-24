 Skip to main content
American Airlines among participants in Tulsa International Airport job fair
American Airlines among participants in Tulsa International Airport job fair

Aerial (copy) (copy)

Tulsa International Airport is seen from above in 2015.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Tulsa International Airport is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday inside its Schwab Hall.

Many companies inside the terminal are hiring, with positions available with airlines, restaurants, retail shops, the Transportation Security Administration, rental car companies and in the parking, janitorial and maintenance fields.

Among the participating companies are American Airlines/Piedmont, Alamo, Enterprise, National, Hudson Group (retail concessionaire), LAZ Parking and Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

Federal law requires wearing a mask over both the nose and mouth at all times in and on airport property. Failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry.

Job fair attendees can park in the parking garage across the street from the terminal for free. Parking passes will be given to attendees inside at the event.

Mr. Nice Guys and Phat Philly’s food trucks also will be onsite at the airport for the event.

