American Airlines among participants in Tulsa International Airport job fair

Tulsa International Airport is seen from above in 2015.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file
Tulsa International Airport is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday inside its Schwab Hall.
Many companies inside the terminal are hiring, with positions available with airlines, restaurants, retail shops, the Transportation Security Administration, rental car companies and in the parking, janitorial and maintenance fields.
Among the participating companies are American Airlines/Piedmont, Alamo, Enterprise, National, Hudson Group (retail concessionaire), LAZ Parking and Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.
Federal law requires wearing a mask over both the nose and mouth at all times in and on airport property. Failure to comply may result in removal and denial of re-entry.
Job fair attendees can park in the parking garage across the street from the terminal for free. Parking passes will be given to attendees inside at the event.
Mr. Nice Guys and Phat Philly’s food trucks also will be onsite at the airport for the event.
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work continues on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at Tulsa International Airport on March 11. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
John Douglas works on an engine at the American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at Tulsa International Airport in March.
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work continues on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines repair base at Tulsa International Airport on March 11. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
The American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
John Douglas works on an engine at the American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
The American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Craig Sully talks about the work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Maurice Mayes cleaning a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Workers perform maintenance on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar at Tulsa International Airport in March.
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file
American Airlines
John Douglas works on an engine at the American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
The American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Employees work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport on March 11.
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa world file
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Airliner engines await work at American Airlines' maintenance base at Tulsa International Airport.
STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file
American Airlines
Samuel Ganawah works on a 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
The American Airlines hangar repair base engine repair building at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Part of the tail of an American Airlines jet sticks out of the hangar at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look at engine repair at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look at engine repair at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines Hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines Hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look at the American Airlines Composite Repair Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Bill Epperson talks about flight controls at the American Airlines Composite Repair Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look inside the American Airlines Composite Repair Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look inside the American Airlines Composite Repair Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Lonnie Sickles cleaning a Boeing 737 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Don Lake (left) and Tom Schlabaugh work on a Ray Dome at the American Airlines Composite Repair Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
A look at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
American Airlines
Work on a Boeing 777 at the American Airlines hangar repair base at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
