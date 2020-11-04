American Airlines adds nonstop flight to Phoenix

Tulsa International Airport is celebrating the launch of its first American Airlines nonstop flight to Phoenix at 6:57 a.m. Thursday.

This daily nonstop between the cities that is scheduled to run through April 5. The airline will evaluate demand for the flight and consider extending the route through the summer to make it a year-round service.

"We are excited for Tulsans traveling to Phoenix to have this nonstop, as well as for the connecting opportunities that American provides out of the hub throughout the West Coast," Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement. "Both Tulsa and Phoenix are two markets that have rebounded well during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this nonstop provides an opportunity to get out and enjoy everything that Phoenix has to offer.”

Phoenix is American’s fifth nonstop destination served from Tulsa, joining Charlotte, N.C. (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX).