American Airlines adds nonstop flight from Tulsa to New York's LaGuardia Airport

Tulsa advocates maintain the way to unlocking the municipality's national economic development potential is through a direct link to the United States' largest city and financial center.

Friday, that connection was cemented.

Local officials announced nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning Nov. 3. The American Airlines flights go on sale Monday on aa.com.

"This is huge for Tulsa, and it's huge for our economic growth," Mayor G.T. Bynum said at a news conference Friday morning at the airport. "I can tell as someone who has spent the past six years as mayor traveling all over this country with economic development leadership here in Tulsa — meeting with companies, talking with them about why they need to come to Tulsa, talking with venture capitalists about why they need to invest in companies in Tulsa.

"What I've heard time and time again — especially from people who are based in New York — is, 'Do you have a direct flight to Tulsa from New York?'

His answer, he said, always was a conversation-stopping "no."

"That has been an unfortunate roadblock for us ... for years," Bynum said. "Now, that roadblock is gone."

The first nonstop flight to the New York metro since United Airlines to Newark, New Jersey, in late 2014, it will carry passengers on an Embraer 170 aircraft. LaGuardia is American Airlines' sixth nonstop added to the Tulsa network in the past three years.

Bynum singled out Jeff Stava, board member of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, for being "obnoxiously focused" on broadening the city's nonstop network.

"Not only is (New York) the financial center of the United States, but it also is the cultural and arts center," Stava said. "For Tulsans, it's a huge opportunity to get to New York and participate in all New York has to offer. For companies that are on the stock exchange, for investment bankers, this has been a huge barrier for Tulsa. ...

"Now we have connections both to the West Coast direct at LAX (Los Angeles). We have direct to (Washington) D.C., and now we have direct to New York. We've hit a good stride and this is good for the community."

Flights will depart 6 a.m. from TUL and arrive 10 a.m. at LGA. Return flights will leave New York at 6:29 p.m. and get to Tulsa at 9:13 p.m.

"It's never easy," Stava said of adding nonstops. "You're competing with every city in the United States for these flights. New York is especially complex because it's slot-driven and gate-driven because there's only so much capacity at LaGuardia.

"Our passenger numbers on a daily basis are strong and coming out of the pandemic, there are incredibly strong compared to some of our peer cities. So we're really in a good position to build these flights up."

Alexis Higgins, CEO of TUL, said two years ago, passenger traffic at the airport was 760. Friday, it was expected to be 5,769.

"I feel like, especially with this past week with the PGA (Championship) and Ironman and all of these people coming in and out of our airport, it feels normal again," she said. "And it's a great feeling."

With the launch of service to LGA, American will have nine nonstop destinations served from Tulsa, joining Austin, Texas (AUS), Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami, Florida (MIA), Phoenix (PHX) and Washington, D.C. (DCA).

Tulsa International Airport will have 26 nonstop destinations available from six airlines when the new route launches in November.

"This announcement is a major win for northeast Oklahoma, as New York LaGuardia Airport has been a priority destination for businesses and residents," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "Having direct flight access to major markets supports the Tulsa-area business community, aids in business attraction efforts and increases the number of visitors to our region.

"We applaud American Airlines and Tulsa International Airport for their continued partnership and investment in northeast Oklahoma."

