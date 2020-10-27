 Skip to main content
Amazon's Tulsa facility to hire at least 650 seasonal workers

Amazon fulfillment

About 3,000 full- and part-timers are employed at Amazon's Tulsa venue, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th E. Ave. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

At least 650 seasonal workers will be hired at Amazon's fulfillment center as part of the company's push for the holidays, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Also, more than 1,150 seasonal positions will be opening up at Amazon's Oklahoma City facility. The hires are part of the company's creation of 100,000 seasonal jobs nationwide.

About 3,000 full- and part-timers are employed at Amazon's Tulsa venue, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th E. Ave.

