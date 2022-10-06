Amazon to hire 500 locally, 1,000 in Oklahoma, for holiday season

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire more than 500 more people in the Tulsa area for the holiday season.

Amazon's hiring spree will place a total 150,000 people in full-time, seasonal and part-time roles nationwide, including an additional 500 in Oklahoma outside Tulsa. The company employs more than 12,000 people in Oklahoma and has three venues in Tulsa: a fulfillment center, operations facility and delivery station.

Jobs from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.

Persons can see all the regions with open positions at www.amazon.com/apply.

Seattle-based Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year.

Its other competitors, UPS and Target, have said their holiday hiring plans will also remain in line with the previous year.

Walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, down from 150,000 in 2021.

Amazon had announced last week it would raise its average pay for frontline workers by a dollar, a move aimed toward attracting more employees in a tight labor market. It also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than one or twice a month.

Analysts expect the holiday shopping season to be affected by the uncertain economic environment, as budget-conscious shoppers navigate higher prices for food and other necessities amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Salesforce, which analyzes online shopping data, forecasts digital sales to reach $265 billion in the U.S. in November and December. That means holiday sales will remain essentially flat compared to last year, bumping up only 3 percent, despite a strong showing compared to pre-pandemic levels, Salesforce said. Analysts note higher prices could also lead to fewer total orders. And the current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.

Amazon's overall retail business has been sluggish in the past few months as Americans shifted away from the pandemic-induced spike in online shopping.

The pandemic-fueled demand was so high in the last two years that it drove the company to double its physical footprint and nearly double its workforce to 1.6 million. When the worst of the pandemic eased, the company found itself with too much space and too many workers. It's been reducing its warehouse capacity in the past few months by subleasing some of its warehouses, delaying or canceling construction on others. Between March and June, it said it also reduced its workforce by roughly 100,000 through attrition.

Though Amazon is boosting hiring at its warehouses, it's tightening its budget elsewhere. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported the company is implementing a hiring freeze on the corporate side of its retail business for the rest of the year.​