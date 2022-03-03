Amazon teams with five state colleges and universities to provide full tuition for matriculating workers

Sandra McNeil received several scholarships to attend Oklahoma State University, but she knows many aren't extended the same opportunities.

That's why the Amazon general manager was delighted to learn Thursday that Amazon is partnering with educators to provide workers full tuition at five Oklahoma colleges and universities.

They are the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma City Community College, Tulsa Community College and Rogers State University.

"I'm really excited that Amazon is offering this," said McNeil, who since 2020 has served as GM of the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in north Texas. "Without this education, I'm not sure I would have had the means to do this."

Amazon employees in Oklahoma will have access to education from these five schools, as well as national online education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University-Global, Western Governors University and National University.

All told, Amazon is partnering with more than 140 U.S. colleges and universities through Career Choice, program designed to help front-line employees expand their skills for success at Amazon or elsewhere.

The company employs more than 12,000 people in Oklahoma and has three venues in Tulsa: a fulfillment center, operations facility and delivery station.

McNeil, who earned a degree in electrical engineering at OSU, worked about 25 years for General Motors before joining Amazon.

"It's really great to see Amazon helping to open the doors to careers that can maybe offer better economic stability and greater economic equality for other individuals who otherwise wouldn't be exposed to them," she said.

Workers can participate in Career Choice every year they work at Amazon, and they are eligible after 90 days of employment. Through the program, they can pursue a bachelor's degree, earn industry certifications and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

"Oklahoma State University is focused on accessible education for all and workforce development," Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of the OSU system, said in a statement. "The partnership between Amazon and OSU-OKC will accomplish both of those, opening new doors for students and creating potential within their career paths. We are delighted to take part — to join together to provide career opportunities and possibilities for our students relevant to the state's workforce needs."

With Career Choice participants may take classes online, in-person at a local university or on-site in one of the more than 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states. Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees.

"We are thrilled to provide educational opportunities to Amazon employees in Oklahoma and beyond," Martha Banz, dean of OU's College of Professional and Continuing Studies. "This collaboration aligns with the university's goals to up-skill and re-skill the workforce in critical occupations across the state. The efforts of Amazon employees touch millions of lives every day, and we look forward to helping them reach the next level in their careers."

Amazon pays an average starting wage of $18 per hour and offers comprehensive health benefits, paid time off and up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave.

"Education assistance programs, such as Amazon Career Choice, help individuals with their chosen career paths and, at the same time, elevate our community and raise our economic standard," Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said in a statement. "Tulsa Community College believes in building success through education and through this employer-backed program, we stand ready to help individuals by providing the expertise, guidance and support needed to create the future they want."

