Amazon set to hire 1,000 seasonal workers in Tulsa

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced it will hire 1,000 seasonal employees in Tulsa this year as part of a nationwide push to attract workers.

The company has 150,000 job openings across the country. All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.

Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Tulsa in 2020. Associates there work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.

"We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits" Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond."

