Amazon seizes highest share of Black Friday spending, according to market research survey

Online commerce king Amazon captured the highest share of Black Friday spending for the second consecutive year, according to Numberator, a Chicago-based data and tech company that specializes in market research.

Amazon has a large presence in Tulsa, having built a 60,000-square-foot delivery station in the summer of 2019 and a four-story fulfillment center in 2020. Earlier this year, it announced that it was building a 270,000-square-foot operations facility.

Numerator's Cyber Weekend survey indicated that consumers were back in-store, had fewer concerns about crowds and COVID but were spending less because of concerns about inflation.

"Brands and retailers are learning to respond in real time to changes in consumer behavior," Numerator Eric Belcher said in a statement. "But with traditional market share measurement, results are reported far too late and without the consumer context needed for rapid decisions. We have invested in new technology like Numerator TruView to enable brands and retailers to make the shift to faster, omnichannel views by consumer segments unlocking more growth opportunities."

According to the survey, online share grew again this year, accounting for 38.1% of overall sales on Black Friday, up 11.5 points from last year.