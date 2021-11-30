Amazon seizes highest share of Black Friday spending, according to market research survey

Online commerce king Amazon captured the highest share of Black Friday spending for the second consecutive year, according to Numberator, a Chicago-based data and tech company that specializes in market research.
Amazon has a large presence in Tulsa, having built a 60,000-square-foot delivery station in the summer of 2019 and a four-story fulfillment center in 2020. Earlier this year, it announced that it was building a 270,000-square-foot operations facility.
Numerator's Cyber Weekend survey indicated that consumers were back in-store, had fewer concerns about crowds and COVID but were spending less because of concerns about inflation.
"Brands and retailers are learning to respond in real time to changes in consumer behavior," Numerator Eric Belcher said in a statement. "But with traditional market share measurement, results are reported far too late and without the consumer context needed for rapid decisions. We have invested in new technology like Numerator TruView to enable brands and retailers to make the shift to faster, omnichannel views by consumer segments unlocking more growth opportunities."
According to the survey, online share grew again this year, accounting for 38.1% of overall sales on Black Friday, up 11.5 points from last year.
Amazon nabbed 17.7% of overall Black Friday sales. It was the top retailer for all generations except Gen Z (roughly 24-or-younger), who spent more of their Black Friday dollars at Walmart (12.7%).
Black consumers showed the largest growth in spend at Amazon of any ethnicity, up 7.1 points versus 2020. Whites had the highest share at Amazon of any ethnic group, the survey indicated.
Walmart was the top retailer among low income shoppers (less than $40,000 annually), while middle income ($40,000 to $80,000) and high income shoppers (more than $80,000) spent more at Amazon.
Costco and Best Buy in-store locations saw the largest share declines across income groups and in total, with online gains not large enough to offset losses.
Product shortages led to incomplete Cyber Weekend shopping lists. More than one-third (35%) of Cyber Weekend shoppers said they were not able to buy everything on their list this year, up from 32% in 2020, according to the survey. T
Consumers are on pace to complete shopping earlier this year. More than half (54%) said they were mostly or completely done with their holiday gift shopping before the start of Cyber Monday. In 2020, 60% said the same by the end of Cyber Monday.