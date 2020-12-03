 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon plans second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, to create 500 jobs

Amazon plans second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, to create 500 jobs

{{featured_button_text}}
AMAZON PRIME

An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery in Owasso.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file

Amazon is set to expand its footprint in Oklahoma with plans for a second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City that is expected to open in 2021.

The new center will create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in 2019, and the online mega-retailer employs 3,000 full- and part-timers at its Tulsa fulfillment center, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th East Ave.

"We’re thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement. "Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn’t be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders."

In Oklahoma City's new million-square-foot facility, associates will work to pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.

"Amazon’s new facility is another testament to the nation and the world that Oklahoma is open for business," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "As governor, it is my priority to foster a climate where businesses can grow, thrive and expand in order to provide jobs for hard-working Oklahomans to support their families. I salute Amazon on its expansion and look forward to its continued growth in our state."

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per-hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% match starting on Day One.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

"We appreciate Amazon’s continued investment in Oklahoma City and look forward to the positive impact their presence will have on future job creation and the overall economy of our great city," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said in a statement.

Amazon saw its third-quarter earnings rise 300% to $6.3 billion.

"Amazon's continued growth in Oklahoma City is a recognition of the strength of our market," Roy Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, said in a chamber meeting. "These 500 jobs are particularly important as people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic are looking for long-term stable employment."

Video: Common items customers overpay for

Gallery: The ultimate guide to 2020 holiday gift guides

The ultimate 2020 holiday gift guide: Here's something for everyone on your list

The holiday shopping season is in full swing. Here's an idea for almost everyone on your list — whether your budget is less than $10 or unlimited.

+20
20 great gifts under $25
Personal-finance
spotlight AP

20 great gifts under $25

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

Whether you're looking for something cozy or cute or just plain practical, here are a few gift options that come in under $25.

+26
25 of the best gifts under $50
Lifestyles
spotlight AP

25 of the best gifts under $50

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

There's a little something for everyone here — old, young, boys, girls, couch potato, weekend warrior and everything in between.

+26
25 gifts under $100
Lifestyles
spotlight AP

25 gifts under $100

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

Here are a few gifts between $50 and $100 that are great for almost anyone on your holiday shopping list.

+13
12 seriously cool gifts for guys
National News
spotlight

12 seriously cool gifts for guys

  • By David Syrek, Chicago Tribune (TNS)
  • Updated

If shopping for the man in your life sounds daunting, fear not. Here are some great gifts, from an affordable watch — that looks like a millio…

The best Advent calendar of 2020
Lifestyles
AP

The best Advent calendar of 2020

  • Sian Babish, BestReviews
  • Updated

The BestReviews team of experts has selected the best Advent calendars out of dozens of options. Don't buy an Advent calendar before reading these reviews.

15 holiday gifts for music lovers
Music
spotlight AP

15 holiday gifts for music lovers

  • Jon Bream and Chris Riemenschneider, Star Tribune (TNS)
  • Updated

These items should make music-lovers on your holiday list happy, even in a year without live concerts.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News