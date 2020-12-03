Amazon plans second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, to create 500 jobs

Amazon is set to expand its footprint in Oklahoma with plans for a second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City that is expected to open in 2021.

The new center will create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in 2019, and the online mega-retailer employs 3,000 full- and part-timers at its Tulsa fulfillment center, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th East Ave.

"We’re thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement. "Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn’t be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders."

In Oklahoma City's new million-square-foot facility, associates will work to pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.