Amazon plans second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, to create 500 jobs

Amazon is set to expand its footprint in Oklahoma with plans for a second fulfillment center in Oklahoma City that is expected to open in 2021.
The new center will create 500 full-time jobs. Amazon opened a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Oklahoma City in 2019, and the online mega-retailer employs 3,000 full- and part-timers at its Tulsa fulfillment center, which opened this summer at 4040 N. 125th East Ave.
"We’re thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a statement. "Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn’t be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders."
In Oklahoma City's new million-square-foot facility, associates will work to pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.
"Amazon’s new facility is another testament to the nation and the world that Oklahoma is open for business," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "As governor, it is my priority to foster a climate where businesses can grow, thrive and expand in order to provide jobs for hard-working Oklahomans to support their families. I salute Amazon on its expansion and look forward to its continued growth in our state."
On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per-hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% match starting on Day One.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,000 jobs in Oklahoma and invested more than $650 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
"We appreciate Amazon’s continued investment in Oklahoma City and look forward to the positive impact their presence will have on future job creation and the overall economy of our great city," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said in a statement.
Amazon saw its third-quarter earnings rise 300% to $6.3 billion.
"Amazon's continued growth in Oklahoma City is a recognition of the strength of our market," Roy Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, said in a chamber meeting. "These 500 jobs are particularly important as people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic are looking for long-term stable employment."
