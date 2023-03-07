Claremore's Cydney Molder promptly unpacked boxes Tuesday and placed items in a plastic container taken away on a conveyor.

She is among the thousands of human and automated cogs in the perpetual production machine known as the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tulsa.

"I love it," she said. "It's easy to me."

The center, 4040 N. 125th East Ave., opened in August 2020. Tuesday, the e-commerce company invited local media to tour the 2.65 million-square-foot facility, which employs 3,000 mostly full-time workers.

"It is very demanding," area manager Adam Frandsen said. "We have a lot of awesome associates. It is very quick-paced. They process on average 80 cases an hour on average."

Fulfillment centers are where Amazon orders are completed. Its warehouses not only store products, but they also serve as distribution centers in which workers pick, pack and ship orders to customers all over the world.

The sheer size of Tulsa facility, among 40 fulfillment centers worldwide, is breathtaking.

Although 98 floors shorter, the four-story structure possesses about the same square footage as the Empire State Building and about 22 tons of structural steel, roughly three times the amount contained in the Eiffel Tower.

The floors are an array of robotics, flashing lights, scanning machines, computers, bubble wrap and cardboard boxes. Fourteen miles of conveyance snakes through the building.

An average of 28 million items of merchandise are kept in the facility, which has a daily inbound volume of 650,000 items and a daily outbound volume of 450,000.

"From the time the item is picked until it's here on the ship dock, it's just about 45 minutes," said operations manager Julia Bitton. "It almost feels like a daily miracle. I have not lost awe for the process and what we do and the scale of it all."

In its nearly 30 years of existence, Amazon has revolutionized the e-commerce industry.

While being criticized at times for its working conditions, the company remains at the top of the heap in its sector. As of June of last year, Amazon accounted for 37.8% of the U.S. e-commerce market, making it by far the leading online retailer the country, according to statista.com. Second place was occupied by the e-commerce site of retail chain Walmart, with a 6.3% market share, followed by Apple, at 3.9%.

Frandsen started at Amazon in 2020 as a process assistant.

"We have people who drive 45 minutes every day to work," he said. "It's been very impactful with the benefits that we offer.

"I've enjoyed it since day one. ... It's unbelievable the amount of effort that we go to and how fun it actually is to work here."

Around 50% of Amazon's business comes from small to medium-size vendors, Bitton said.

"It allows small businesses to reach a large mass of customers," she said. "Especially during the pandemic, that became even more valuable to people to receive items right away. So, small businesses five states away could ship items to people in this area, and they could get them quickly. Often, customers choose Amazon because of that.

