Amazon blazes development trail on Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust land

Amazon's planned 270,000-square-foot operations facility in Tulsa represents is the "largest, non-aeronautical development on airport property in our history," head of the Tulsa International Airport said Thursday.

Alexis Higgins, chief executive officer of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, spoke about the e-commerce company's 42-acre sublease at a regular meeting of TAIT.

"… It's exciting and hopefully the first of many more going forward," she said of the agreement signed last week.

Amazon's center, to be located on Mingo Road between 36th Street North and Apache Boulevard, is expected to create at least 200 full- and part-time jobs and be completed later this year, a company spokesman said.

TAIT's lease company is for 40 years (with two 10-year options), and Tulsa International Airport Development Trust will provide up to $5.8 million in financing incentives through its Tax Increment Financing District, according to the development and financing assistance agreement.