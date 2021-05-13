 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon blazes development trail on Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust land
0 comments

Amazon blazes development trail on Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust land

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Proposed Amazon sortation facility

A rendering shows Amazon’s 270,000-square-foot sortation facility in Tulsa that will create at least 200 full- and part-time jobs.

 Courtesy

Amazon's planned 270,000-square-foot operations facility in Tulsa represents is the "largest, non-aeronautical development on airport property in our history," head of the Tulsa International Airport said Thursday.

Alexis Higgins, chief executive officer of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, spoke about the e-commerce company's 42-acre sublease at a regular meeting of TAIT.

"… It's exciting and hopefully the first of many more going forward," she said of the agreement signed last week.

Amazon's center, to be located on Mingo Road between 36th Street North and Apache Boulevard, is expected to create at least 200 full- and part-time jobs and be completed later this year, a company spokesman said.

TAIT's lease company is for 40 years (with two 10-year options), and Tulsa International Airport Development Trust will provide up to $5.8 million in financing incentives through its Tax Increment Financing District, according to the development and financing assistance agreement.

Annual rent will be $105,849.80 during the construction period and $232,869.67 following construction, documents indicate. During the last year of the initial term, the yearly payment will be subject to an appraisal.

The project’s worth upon completion is expected to be $32.3 million, representing $17.3 million in real property value and $15 million in personal property value, according to documents.

Featured video

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa's proposal to the online commerce giant is "not a practice run." MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News