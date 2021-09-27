ALDI to open newest Tulsa store Thursday

Tulsa's newest ALDI is scheduled to open Thursday at 2711 S. Harvard Ave.

Located at the site of a former Staples, the discount grocer is part of the company's aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

The Harvard Avenue store, which is the fifth in Tulsa, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods," Mark Bersted, Olathe (Kan.) regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement.

"We have served this community for more than 15 years and look forward to continuing to offer Tulsa residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day."

ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, with the typical store averaging about 12,000 square feet. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting and they are built with environmentally friendly materials.

Founded by the Albrecht family and headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany.

The Tulsa metro now has 10 ALDI stores, including locations in Bixby, Claremore, Owasso and Sand Springs.

