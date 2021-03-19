ALDI posting jobs for new store at current Staples site in midtown Tulsa

The Staples at 2711 S. Harvard Ave. is scheduled to close May 7, according to a sign on the door.
Rhett Morgan, Tulsa World
No-frills grocer ALDI appears to be coming to a set-to-close Staples location in midtown Tulsa.
ALDI is advertising for an assistant store manager at what it labels a new store at 2711 S. Harvard Ave., according to
the company's website. A sign on the door at Staples says that location is closing May 7.
Efforts to reach an ALDI representative Friday morning were immediately unsuccessful.
Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs about 25,000 people and has been growing since opening its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976. Tulsa has four ALDI stores currently.
Hanging out
Ryan Kirkpatrick and Katie McIntosh sit in a hammock at Gathering Place Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Soaking up the sun
Mark McNeel and his 2-year-old daughter, Tesla, soak up the sun on Willow Beach at the Gathering Place on Feb. 24, when Tulsa’s temperatures reached a high of 61 degrees.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fun at Woodward
Lucy Smith and her son Leon, 2, swing at Woodward Park Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Sister shovels snow
Sister Marilyn Norwood shovels snow from the entrance of St. Joseph Monastery at 22nd Street and Lewis Avenue on Feb. 17. About 5 inches of snow had fallen in Tulsa overnight.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Lunch outside
Sister Pierre (left) and Sister Mary Clare with St. Joseph Monastery eat lunch outside at Woodward Park in March.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine
Olive the dog
A dog named Olive gets a look at the city as she's driven past Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Tulsa on Sunday evening.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Let it fly
Adrian Cruz practices his disc golf short game on Jan. 28, 2021. Cruz picked up disc golf as a hobby during the pandemic to help pass the time.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Tulsa at night
A look at downtown Tulsa in January.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Sunset run
The sun sets behind the Arkansas River as a runner passes by on the River Parks Trails near Riverside Drive and Southwest Blvd. in Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Playground dancing
Faith Cheadle (left), 12, and Kiajah Perry, 10, do TikTok dances on a playground at MLK Blvd. and Independence St. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Mike Simons
Headed to see a friend
Ameer Goe, 10, and Xzaevyon Daniels, 10, travel to a friend's house near North Boston Pl. and East Newton Street Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 in Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Wild Art
Johnathan Langston waits for a bus on Peoria Ave. near 16th Street on Jan. 4, 2021 in Tulsa. Someone had hung an American flag at the bus stop.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Story time at Philbrook
(left) Lanae VanValin and her two sons, Wilson and Cooper with friends Rebecca Williams and her son Lincoln feed the koi after the Family Garden Story Time in the Philbrook Museum gardens on Oct. 8, 2020.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Cleaning up
Leigh Taylor, a horticulture intern, cleans up part of the Linnaeus Teaching Garden on Sept. 28, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD
Sorting pumpkins
Steve Dotson (left) and Dennis Thompson sort pumpkins at Dotson's Produce, 13001 South Memorial Drive, in Bixby on Oct. 12, 2020. MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD
A break from Big Bertha
Kyran Morgan, 11, rests after running up the hill known as Big Bertha in north Tulsa at the intersection of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and the Gilcrease Expressway on Aug. 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD
Free haircuts
Emmanuel Hernandez, 15, watches an online school meeting while getting a haircut from Jeury Acosta (right) at Barber City Men's Grooming Lounge, 7849 E. 71st St., on Oct. 6, 2020. The Tulsa Police Department partnered with the shop to offer free haircuts to children needing them. MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD
Painting in the park
Artist Jill Leslye paints Tulsa scenes at 56th and Riverside Drive on the River Parks Trail on Oct. 7, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Bundled up
A woman is bundled up as she walks in a cold drizzle on Elgin Avenue near First Street last October.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Staying out of the wind
A man experiencing homelessness sits in a sleeping bag and uses a wall to shield himself from the north wind on Peoria Avenue near Fourth Street last October.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Fishing on the river
Stephen Wallen throws a cast net while fishing at the Arkansas River on Sept. 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD
Break time
Gustavo Rivera takes a break while working on the roof of the Reunion Center building in downtown Tulsa on Sept. 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD
Fishing in the rain
Roderick Kauley fishes in a light drizzle at Hunter Park near 91st Street and Sheridan Road on Sept. 10, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Fishing in the rain
Chris Hadley fishes in a light drizzle at Hunter Park near 91st Street and Sheridan Road on Sept. 10, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Deep thoughts
Justine Starling writes in her journal at Woodward Park on Sept. 9, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Waiting to board
Heidi Schroer waits to board a Tulsa Transit bus at the Denver Avenue Station in downtown Tulsa on Sept. 9, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Halloween prep
Greg Mace clears brush from a carnival game at Pumpkin Town Farms, a Halloween attraction near 61st Street and Garnett Road on Sept. 8, 2020. The attraction opens Sept. 25. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Swinging in the park
Kendall Vernon and her son Raiden, 5 months, swing at Woodward Park on Sept. 8, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Halloween prep
Justin Gunn installs skulls onto a ticket booth at Insanity Farms, a Halloween attraction near 61st Street and Garnett Road on Sept. 8, 2020. The corn maze opens Oct. 2. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
On the hunt
Five-year-old Eva LeMaster looks for frogs at Woodward Park on Sept. 8, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Low clouds
Clouds hang over the Tulsa skyline on Sept. 4, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tending to the flowers
Janet Howe, a volunteer at First Baptist Church in Bixby, sprays chemicals on a flower garden in efforts to prevent fungus growth on Sept. 2, 2020. Bixby received nearly 4.5 inches of rain in the previous month. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Time to relax
Tiffany Tisdale rests on a bench at Owen Park as geese swim in a nearby pond on Aug. 24, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Yoga in the park
Kendall Remy participates in Yoga in the Park at the Owasso Redbud Festival Park on Aug. 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Yoga in the park
Sheri Dossett with 10Gym leads Yoga in the Park at the Owasso Redbud Festival Park on Aug. 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Yoga in the park
Amy Bell participates in Yoga in the Park at the Owasso Redbud Festival Park Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Making music
Bryce Cottom (second from right) and the Jenks Drumline practice during Jenks High School Trojan Pride marching band practice on Aug. 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Leading the band
Masked drum major Hilly Hilst conducts the Jenks High School Trojan Pride marching band during practice Tuesday on Aug. 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Painting for prom
Jenks senior Jimena Martinez paints her parking spot on Aug. 18, 2020. Seniors at the school were able to reserve a spot for $65 and paint it. Money raised was planning to go toward prom. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Making music
Charisma Ganye plays clarinet during Jenks High School Trojan Pride marching band practice on Aug. 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Getting a workout
Edison cross country runner Carson Schlotfelt runs during a team practice at River West Festival Park on Aug. 12, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Early morning rowing
Terry Bridges with the Tulsa Rowing Club rows on the Arkansas River at sunrise on Aug. 12, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Getting a workout
The Edison cross country team practices at River West Festival Park on Aug. 12, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
River rowing
John Maley, with the Tulsa Rowing Club, rows on the Arkansas River on Aug. 12, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Waiting for the bus
Robert Mieir reads the newspaper while waiting for a bus on Admiral Place near Harvard Avenue on Aug. 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rising son
Bicyclists ride on Admiral Place near Pittsburg Avenue as the sun rises on Aug. 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mending the fence
Contractor Marco Hernandez mends a fence on State Highway 20 just east of Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore on Aug. 5, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Turkey (Mountain) time
Undré Alee (bottom) helps his daughter, Undreá Alee, onto a rock formation at Turkey Mountain on Aug. 3, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Games in the park
Hayden Terry (left), 9, covers his eyes while playing hide-and-seek with Henley Collis, 6, at Charlie Young Park in Bixby on Aug. 3, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Walking in the rain
Two-year-old Heath walks in the rain in downtown Broken Arrow on July 29, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Selfie time
Mary Hays (left) and Betty Fulk take a selfie while on a stroll through Woodward Park on July 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Communicating with sign language
Mary Hays (left) speaks tactile sign language to Betty Fulk as the two stroll through the Linnaeus Teaching Garden at Woodward Park on July 23, 2020. The two felt the park was a good place to get out while still socially distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Walking to work
Elana Verdad walks to work at a restaurant on Brookside just north of 35th Street and Peoria Ave. on July 7, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Ready to rope
Dakota Kirchenschlager, of Witesboro, Texas, waits to compete in a team roping event in the Tulsa Holiday Circuit at the Tulsa Fairgrounds on July 2, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cooling off
Riley Ley cools off at Charlie's Water Mountain at Gathering Place on July 1, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
River walkin'
Darren Fulton walks on the River Parks trail near 15th Street and Riverside Drive on June 24, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Enjoying sweet treat
Harper Bartholomew (right), 8, grimaces as she takes a bite of a snow cone with her brother, Henry Bartholomew, 11, outside a show cone shack in the Brookside neighborhood on June 15, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Skatepark reopened
Casyn Reeder, 14, rides his bike at the Black Gold Park skatepark in Glenpool on June 3, 2020. Much of the park has been reopened, including the splash pad, which opened Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Helping hand
Brayden Bakovich, a horticulturist at Gathering Place, works to herd Canada Geese back to the Arkansas River on May 22, 2020. The geese kept walking onto Riverside Drive and almost getting hit by cars, so Vakovich helped them to the river. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Pulling weeds
Brayden Bakovich, a horticulturist at Gathering Place, pulls weeds along Riverside Drive Friday, May 22, 2020.
MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World
Walking in the rain
Eugene Rolland wears a poncho to protect himself from the rain as he walks home with groceries on 46th Street North west of Peoria Ave. on May 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Checking things out
A cat sits on a fence post on 86th Street North West of Sheridan Road on May 18, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Waiting for work
Jay Fitzpatrick draws at Woodward Park on May 14, 2020. After being laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzpatrick said he was waiting to return to work. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Outdoor workout
Steven Bruce works out with a set of resistance bands under the Guthrie Green pergolas on May 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Passing the time
Three-year-old Damien Williams and his 7-year-old brother Bentley Williams play at a vending machine while waiting for their caregiver to finish doing laundry at Charles Page Blvd. and South 55th West Ave. on May 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Grass cutting with a view
A worker cuts grass on Standpipe Hill north of downtown Tulsa on May 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Easter message
A man walks his dog past an Easter message written in chalk on a fence on Pine Street at Boston Avenue on April 9, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Easter message
A pedestrian walks past an Easter message written in chalk on a fence on Pine Street at Boston Avenue on April 9, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Doing the laundry
Stephanie Dobbs hangs laundry to dry in west Tulsa on March 3, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Riding with Goose
Cara McCarthy rides her bike downtown with her dog Goose on March 3, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Building a community garden
Peter Dubois feeds his chickens at 10th Street and St. Louis Ave. on Feb. 17, 2020. Dubois is a landlord in the area and would like to make the open lot he owns a community garden. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Taking a break
James Erwin, 9, waves to his grandmother while he takes a break from playing soccer at 8th Street and St. Louis Ave. on Feb. 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Playing soccer
Playing goalie, Yirah Franco, 11, stops the ball while playing soccer with a friend at 8th Street and St. Louis Ave. on Feb. 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Chilling out
Eight-year-old Alexavier Erwin pours water on his head while taking a break from playing soccer at 8th Street and St. Louis Avenue on Feb. 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bridge work
Ryen Wesley, of Timco Blasting and Coating, power washes the Harmony Bridge in Bixby on Jan. 27, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Outdoor hockey
Carson Simmons (right), a player on a traveling youth hockey team from Missouri, tangles with Tulsa Junior Oilers player Hayden York (center) at the Winterfest ice rink in downtown Tulsa on Jan. 3, 2020. The Tulsa team hosted a tournament that drew teams from several nearby states. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Taking a hike
Corey Smith hikes a stretch of Turkey Mountain's powerline trail on an unseasonably warm day on Jan. 2, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Fishing at the Trout Pond
Houston Mitchell, 11, lands a fish at the Trout Pond for Tulsa at The Garden at LaFortune Park on Dec. 26, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Waiting for Santa
Timber Wagner, 5, waits in line to see Santa Claus at Utica Square on Dec. 24, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cleaning the BOK Center
Workers suspend from the BOK Center while cleaning it on Nov. 14, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
