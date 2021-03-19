ALDI posting jobs for new store at current Staples site in midtown Tulsa

No-frills grocer ALDI appears to be coming to a set-to-close Staples location in midtown Tulsa.

ALDI is advertising for an assistant store manager at what it labels a new store at 2711 S. Harvard Ave., according to the company's website. A sign on the door at Staples says that location is closing May 7.

Efforts to reach an ALDI representative Friday morning were immediately unsuccessful.

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, employs about 25,000 people and has been growing since opening its first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976. Tulsa has four ALDI stores currently.

Video: Tulsa Firefighters hold 'After the Fire' event following fatal blaze

Photos: Scenes around Tulsa captured by World photographers

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.