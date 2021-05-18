AG Mike Hunter sends letter to Biden urging energy infrastructure support

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a letter to President Joe Biden, where he renewed his call to the administration to support additional energy infrastructure — including the Keystone XL pipeline — following the Colonial pipeline shutdown.

In the letter, Hunter and 18 other state attorneys general say Biden sacrificed the Keystone pipeline "on the altar of left-wing virtue signaling."

Hunter said the president’s own energy secretary directly contradicted his decision to cancel the Keystone pipeline.

“Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a public briefing said that pipelines — as opposed to other transport methods — is the best way to move fossil fuels,” Hunter said.

“When the president was vice president, his state department published multiple studies that Keystone was a net positive for the economy, the environment and energy security. No one can argue against the safety and efficiency Keystone brings, not even the president’s own people. Canceling it does nothing but kill jobs and hurt our economy. My colleagues and I encourage the president to do the right thing for the country and restart this project.”