After Medford fire, ONEOK reaches $930 million agreement with insurers

Tulsa-based ONEOK announced Monday that it has reached a nearly $1 billion agreement with insurers to settle all claims for physical damage and business interruption related to a July 9 fire at a company-owned facility near Medford.

Under the settlement terms, ONEOK agreed to resolve its claim for total insurance payments of $930 million, including $100 million received to date. The outstanding settlement payment is required to be paid by the insurers within 45 days.

The proceeds will serve as settlement for property damage and as a payment in lieu of future business interruption insurance claims.

Residents near the town of Medford in northwest Oklahoma were asked to evacuate in the aftermath of the summer incident. No injuries were reported in the explosion, which occurred at a natural gas liquids fractionation facility about 135 miles northwest of Tulsa.

"We are pleased to have come to a successful agreement with our insurance carriers that was the result of a collaborative process," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO, said in a statement. "This agreement provides us the certainty of insurance recovery, and shortens the construction period to restore the most efficient fractionation capacity to our integrated system to meet expected growth in NGL supply for petrochemical and export demand."

ONEOK will continue to operate NGL pipeline assets in Medford along with existing offices for regional operations. In addition, ONEOK is preserving assets for future potential NGL facilities that could be constructed in Medford to enhance its NGL business as the market evolves.

"We are cooperating with government agencies, as applicable, and we continue our efforts to determine the cause of the event," Brad Borror, ONEOK communications manager, wrote in an email.

When the insurance proceeds are received, the company expects to apply cash from the settlement payment to the balance of any insurance receivables outstanding as of Dec. 31 and record a gain for the remaining settlement proceeds in the first quarter 2023.

With the resolution of the insurance claim, ONEOK also is announcing plans to construct a new, roughly $550 million NGL fractionator at its Mont Belvieu, Texas, facility.

Upon completion, the new, 125,000-barrel per day (bpd) fractionator, MB-6, will increase the company's total fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu to roughly 700,000 bpd and better align ONEOK's fractionation capacity with NGL market demand in the Gulf Coast.

Additionally, the MB-6 fractionator will produce purity ethane instead of an ethane/propane (E/P) mix previously produced at the Medford facility. Construction of MB-6 is expected to be completed in about 24 months.

