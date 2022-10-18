Affordable housing apartment community, Township 21, nearing completion in Owasso

OWASSO — Owasso will soon be home to a new apartment community.

Township 21, located on 86th Street North west of 145th East Avenue, is aiming to provide affordable, income-restricted housing at discounted rates for residents looking for a new place to call home.

The facility is managed by Valhalla Management out of Springfield, Missouri, that oversees rental properties in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Township 21 in Owasso is among several sites managed by Valhalla that accommodate people with fixed or lower income through Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Tax Code.

“We have lots of single parents who aren’t receiving child support and assistance from the state. We have lots of seniors who are living on social security, disability,” said Carri Eisenhauer, executive director for Valhalla Management.

“We’re kind of a step-up program … so we partner in this program to be able to provide housing to them that is going to be just like the market communities around us, but with a discounted rental rate.”

Township 21 offers two- and three-bedroom options, including 796 and 955 square feet for $625 and $700, as well as 1,075 and 1,254 square feet for $715 and $825.

All 58 units are pet-friendly and include open floor plans that feature fully equipped kitchens along with washer and dryer connections. The facility also hosts a fitness center, community room, office with computer stations and controlled access entry.

Township 21, under construction for the last year, plans to have the building occupied by the end of December. Staff started receiving applications at the end of September, and will move people in between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Eisenhauer said her team is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility.

“Owasso is amazing,” she said. “We have sister properties in and around those general areas, so our developers work specifically with communities that are in search or in need of the affordable housing program.”

More information can be found at managevalhalla.com/property-page/township21.

