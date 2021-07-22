AEP Foundation to award $50,000 grant Thursday to Youth Services of Tulsa program

The AEP Foundation is scheduled to present a $50,000 grant Thursday to the Youth Services of Tulsa (YST) Transitions program.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at YST's Youth Activity Center, 311 S. Madison. Money from the AEP Foundation will support staff and services for the YST Transitions Program.

American Electric Power is the parent company of Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma,

The nonprofit YST has helped Tulsa-area youth and their families since 1969. The Tulsa Area United Way partner agency serves Tulsa’s homeless and at-risk youth ages 12-24. It is the only Tulsa metro nonprofit focused solely on adolescents and young adults, serving 18,000 people per year.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.