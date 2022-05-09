AEP Foundation grant funds new software and upgrades to TU electrical and computer engineering lab

The University of Tulsa and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) have announced the receipt of a AEP Foundation grant to fund new software and upgrades to an electrical and computer engineering department lab at TU’s J. Newton Rayzor Hall.

Tulsa-based electric power company PSO is the local operating company of AEP. AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of AEP.

"PSO has been a key partner for the university and the engineering college for many years," James R. Sorem, dean of the TU College of Engineering & Natural Sciences (ENS), said in a statement. "This latest gift from the foundation allows our students to run real-world simulations in a safe environment and fully prepare to serve in important roles within the power and utility industry.”

The support provides critical seed money for Matlab, the state-of-the-art simulation software that can be used in multiple disciplines across campus, in addition to ETAP, a specialized software for electrical power system analysis and operation.

A portion of the gift also was used to upgrade the physical space and make the lab more user friendly. Large-screen monitors were added so students can easily visualize the details when they run Matlab, ETAP or physical security information management software.

Rayzor Hall, a 37,600-square-foot facility, houses 24 integrated classrooms and laboratories for the ECE Department and Tandy School of Computer Science.

