'Advancing Oklahoma' education series focusing on race, social issues planned for state's leaders

A consortium of state groups will hold an 11-month online educational series for the state's leaders starting next month.
Leadership Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame have partnered to plan and deliver the educational series.
Advancing Oklahoma is open at no charge to members of the five organizations.
"Oklahoma’s demographics are changing. In the coming years, we’ll become a minority-majority state," Leadership Oklahoma said.
"With this shift comes opportunity. It also brings challenges — especially in the context of modern civil rights, as diverse populations struggle to understand one another.
"It’s time for leaders from across the state — from all walks, all races — to come together, to listen, learn, and understand. It’s time for a lengthy conversation about race and race relations in Oklahoma.
"That’s exactly what Advancing Oklahoma is. Partnering with five well-established statewide nonprofits, Advancing Oklahoma brings together leaders from across the state to address this topic head-on.
"Through eleven monthly sessions, we’ll hear from experts in the field — inside Oklahoma and from across the country. We’ll study demographics, attitudes, and our history. We’ll discuss race relations in the context of our school system, business, government, criminal justice system, and our place on the global stage. We’ll examine how we relate to one another, where we fall short, and how we can do better."
All meetings will take place on Zoom from 9-11 a.m.
The monthly program begins in June and runs through April.
For more information about specific sessions, visit www.advancingoklahoma.com.