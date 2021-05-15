'Advancing Oklahoma' education series focusing on race, social issues planned for state's leaders

A consortium of state groups will hold an 11-month online educational series for the state's leaders starting next month.

Leadership Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame have partnered to plan and deliver the educational series.

The aim is to to hear from experts in the field — inside Oklahoma and from across the country; to study demographics, attitudes, and history; to discuss race relations in the context of school systems, business, government, the criminal justice system, and place on the global stage, Leadership Oklahoma said.

Advancing Oklahoma is open at no charge to members of the five organizations.

"Oklahoma’s demographics are changing. In the coming years, we’ll become a minority-majority state," Leadership Oklahoma said.

"With this shift comes opportunity. It also brings challenges — especially in the context of modern civil rights, as diverse populations struggle to understand one another.