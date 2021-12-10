Adair company gets governor's award for excellence in exporting

An Adair company has received the 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting.
Trécé accepted the award virtually in late October at the 38th Annual Oklahoma World Trade Conference.
The Governor’s export award was created to recognize the achievements of Oklahoma-based organizations that have successfully entered the worldwide marketplace. Trécé was nominated based on its 40 years of exporting insect pheromone and kairomone-based products that benefit food producers and the environment on a global scale.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.