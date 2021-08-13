ACT Tulsa business accelerator launches to invest in local start-ups

ACT House, in partnership with i2E, last month launched the first cohort for the ACT Tulsa business accelerator.

Through investment partnerships with Biolchini Family Foundation, Cortez Family Foundation, Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Build in Tulsa, and VAST Bank, along with the support of Black Tech Street, ACT Tulsa will invest $70,000 into each of the nine start-ups participating in the inaugural cohort.

With offices in Tulsa and Tallahassee, Fla., ACT House has partnered with companies like Microsoft, John Deere, NexCubed and higher-ed institutions to accelerate innovation ecosystems by transforming entrepreneurs.

"What is unique about this investment is that the capital is 100% non-dilutive, meaning the founders do not lose any ownership of their company," Malachi Blankenship, venture advisor and director of business development at i2E, said in a statement. "Our goal is to raise the equity bar for Black and brown founders. We’re making this $70,000 investment in amazing founders in a way that works to increase their valuation by fueling their startup to capture more revenue without decreasing their ownership."

The six-month, cohort-driven accelerator program is aimed at cultivating and driving innovation of minority-led technology startups located in Tulsa and elsewhere.