ACT Tulsa business accelerator launches to invest in local start-ups

ACT House, in partnership with i2E, last month launched the first cohort for the ACT Tulsa business accelerator.
Through investment partnerships with Biolchini Family Foundation, Cortez Family Foundation, Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Build in Tulsa, and VAST Bank, along with the support of Black Tech Street, ACT Tulsa will invest $70,000 into each of the nine start-ups participating in the inaugural cohort.
With offices in Tulsa and Tallahassee, Fla., ACT House has partnered with companies like Microsoft, John Deere, NexCubed and higher-ed institutions to accelerate innovation ecosystems by transforming entrepreneurs.
"What is unique about this investment is that the capital is 100% non-dilutive, meaning the founders do not lose any ownership of their company," Malachi Blankenship, venture advisor and director of business development at i2E, said in a statement. "Our goal is to raise the equity bar for Black and brown founders. We’re making this $70,000 investment in amazing founders in a way that works to increase their valuation by fueling their startup to capture more revenue without decreasing their ownership."
The six-month, cohort-driven accelerator program is aimed at cultivating and driving innovation of minority-led technology startups located in Tulsa and elsewhere.
The nine companies in the first cohort are BiteWay, Boddle, Bodify, BootUP, Cadenza, Comme Homme, Concept C3, Fansub and Fresh Fabrics. Founders will spend the next six months building equity in their operations, product development and team cohesion, positioning the startups to raise money in their first round.
Over its 22-year history, i2E has provided business expertise and funding to more than 745 of Oklahoma’s emerging small businesses.
"Over this past year, our team has worked diligently in designing an accelerator that is positioned to amplify startups in Tulsa and startups who want to build here," Dominick Ard'is, ACT founder, said in a statement. "Spawning from our co-living incubator and innovation hackathons with companies like Microsoft, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and NexCubed, we are excited about the amazing founders we have opportunity to support through ACT Tulsa.
"We have a pretty extensive runway in Tulsa from our joint fundraising efforts. So, seeing our full platform deployed here, will aide our mission in assisting innovators to find their identity, form teams, and start/scale their companies."