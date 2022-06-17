AARP Oklahoma continues to fight proposed rate hike by Oklahoma Gas & Electric

AARP Oklahoma and other parties signed a settlement agreement Thursday that requests no utility rate increase and no increase to fixed monthly customer charges for Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) customers.

The settlement agreement also asks the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to reject OG&E’s request for a $164 million rate hike and provide additional assistance for low-income OG&E customers.

The proposed rate increase is in addition to the $10-a-month rate hike the OCC approved in December to cover the cost of the February 2021 winter weather event.

OG&E’s largest customer base is the Oklahoma City area, but it also provides service in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and parts of Jenks, as well as other parts of the state.

AARP Oklahoma and others will present testimony June 27 at a public hearing at the OCC.

"The settlement agreement filed (Thursday) by AARP Oklahoma is both reasonable and fair to both customers and the utility, unlike the settlement agreement filed by OG&E last week which once again fails to protect customers from an unnecessary rate hike," AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said in a statement. "OG&E reported a profit of $279.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and projects retail sales growth between 3.5%-5% this year over 2021 levels. As families struggle with skyrocketing costs and historic inflation, OG&E has the audacity to ask for another rate hike.

"With the soaring costs of gasoline, food, medicine, and utilities, Oklahomans are under tremendous financial stress. If OG&E’s self-serving settlement agreement is approved, hundreds of thousands of older Oklahomans on fixed incomes may be forced to buy food or medicine or to pay outrageous utility bills."

Last month, nearly 7,000 petitions from OG&E customers opposed to an OG&E rate hike were entered into the public record.

