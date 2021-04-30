AAON's chief financial officer retires

AAON, a Tulsa-based heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, has announced a transition at the executive level.

Scott M. Asbjornson, vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO), has retired to pursue other interests, effective immediately. The company's board of directors has named Rebecca A. Thompson as his successor.

Asbjornson had served in that position since August 2012. Before that, he was president (2010-2012) and vice president (2007-2010) of AAON Coil Products, Inc., the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. From 1988 to 2007, he held various accounting and finance positions the manufacturer.

Thompson, 42, joined AAON in 2012 as chief accounting officer, assuming the additional role of treasurer in 2017. Prior to joining the company, she was a senior manager at Grant Thornton LLP, where she spent 11 years in the assurance division.

