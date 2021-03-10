AAON to hike HVAC equipment price 4%

Tulsa-based manufacturer AAON on Tuesday announced a price increase of 4% on all its HVAC equipment.
The hike is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, which have risen 30% to 50% compared to last year. The price increase is effective June 1.
"As raw material prices have continued to rise considerably, this is also driving a 3% to 4% increase in our component costs," Gary Fields, AAON president and CEO, said in a statement. "We intend to stay ahead of these inflationary pressures and must increase the price of AAON equipment."
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
