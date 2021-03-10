 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AAON to hike HVAC equipment price 4%

AAON to hike HVAC equipment price 4%

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa-based manufacturer AAON on Tuesday announced a price increase of 4% on all its HVAC equipment.

The hike is a direct result of increased raw material and component costs, which have risen 30% to 50% compared to last year. The price increase is effective June 1.

"As raw material prices have continued to rise considerably, this is also driving a 3% to 4% increase in our component costs," Gary Fields, AAON president and CEO, said in a statement. "We intend to stay ahead of these inflationary pressures and must increase the price of AAON equipment."

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Student Loan Deferrals Can Impact Your Credit: Here’s How

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News