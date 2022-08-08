AAON sees second-quarter earnings dip 22.6%

Tulsa-based AAON Inc. watched its earnings drop 22.6% in the second quarter.

The manufacturer of commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment reported earnings of $15.9 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter compared with $20.6 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

The decline in earnings primarily was due to the contraction in gross profit, the company said.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 45.1% to $208.8 million from $143.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

"Despite lower second-quarter margin and earnings, we are very optimistic on the outlook for the second half of the year," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "Moreover, the outlook for the next several years has continued to improve since earlier in the year. I am very pleased to report our backlog remains robust …"