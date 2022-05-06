AAON sees more than 10% bump in first-quarter earnings

Earnings for locally based manufacturer AAON grew 10.4% in the first quarter.

Net income for the commercial heating and air conditioning equipment maker was $18 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, compared to $16.3 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Net sales for the first quarter also increased 57.8%, going from $115.8 million last year to $182.8 million.

"I am very pleased with the growth we continue to see in our backlog," AAON President and CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "New bookings in the first quarter grew organically year-over-year 150%, marking an acceleration from the robust growth we were already experiencing in recent quarters.

"I was especially glad to see this considering the year-over-year comparison in bookings in the first quarter was our toughest comparison in two years. We are clearly taking market share. Many factors are playing a role in this success, including our highly attractive lead times, which have provided us with a big advantage in the current market that continues to experience severe supply pressures.”

