AAON reports record-breaking third quarter for sales

AAON reports record-breaking third quarter for sales

AAON Inc. supply store (copy)

An AAON Inc. parts and supply store is pictured at 9528 E. 51st St. in Tulsa. Courtesy

 Rhett Morgan

Tulsa-based AAON posted its best quarter for net sales in company history during the third quarter, the company said Thursday.

Net sales for the HVAC manufacturer were $134.7 million, an 18.7% increase over the same quarter ($113.5 million) a year ago.

"I am especially proud we achieved these results despite a slow start to the quarter due to a planned maintenance shutdown at our Tulsa facilities during the beginning of July," CEO Gary Fields said in a statement. "In addition, the continued challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in higher medical expenses.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the ongoing progress in our transition from entrepreneurial leadership to a collaborative team-based management approach and validate our company’s capability to produce great results even through challenging times …"

AAON's third-quarter earnings grew 43.2%, going from $14.2 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, in 2019 to $20.4 million, or 38 cents per diluted share.

The company also said Thursday that its 220,000-square-foot expansion project in Longview, Texas, is expected to operational by January.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

