AAON, local HVAC maker, completes purchase of Oregon-based company BasX

AAON, a Tulsa-based maker of heating and cooling equipment, has completed its purchase of Oregon-based BasX, LLC, doing business as BasX Solutions.
AAON had announced nearly a month ago that it planned to buy the company, a leader in the manufacturing of high-efficiency data center cooling solutions, clean-room systems, custom HVAC systems and modular solutions.
The terms required an upfront payment of $100 million, of which almost all was funded via cash on hand. Additional payments, all of which would be in the form of equity, valued at up to an additional $80 million, are subject to earn-out milestones that extend through 2023.
As a condition to closing, AAON signed a real estate purchase agreement with BasX Properties, LLC, an affiliate of BasX, to acquire the real property and improvements utilized by BasX for an additional $22 million, with such real estate transaction subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments.
That transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022.