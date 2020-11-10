AAON hires new director of investor relations

AAON, a Tulsa-based manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment, will have a new director of investor relations, beginning Nov. 16.

Joseph Mondillo, 38, has been hired to the position.

He will replace Jerry Levine, who is retiring. Levine had provided investor relations services for the company for more than 20 years and had served on the board of directors from 2008-17.

Before joining AAON, Mondillo had a 16-year career in the financial industry, including more than 13 years at the small-cap research provider Sidoti & Co.

