AAON heat pump grabs trade magazine award

A trade magazine has recognized Tulsa-based AAON for excellence in product design.

Air Conditioning Heating & Refrigeration News gave the commercial heating and cooling equipment company's RQ/RN Series Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump a Gold award in the HVAC light commercial equipment category.

The honor came at the 19th annual Dealer Design Awards Program sponsored by The ACHR News, the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. Judged by a panel of contractors, the contest had 132 entries.

"The recognition of the AAON Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump in the 2022 Dealer Design Awards highlights the great work of our employees and demonstrates our continuing commitment to designing and engineering innovative and high value HVAC equipment," Gary Fields, CEO and president of AAON, said in a statement.