AAON founder Norm Asbjornson to retire as executive chairman May 12

Norm Asbjornson, founder of Tulsa-based AAON, is retiring as executive chairman after more than three decades with the company, effective May 12.

Asbjornson, 86, will continue to serve as a member of the firm's board of directors and assist it in a consulting/advisory role until May 2024.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to be an employee of this remarkable company for nearly 34 years and an even greater privilege to serve alongside all of the dedicated team members who have elevated AAON to its current position as an industry leader," Asbjornson said in a statement. "I am truly humbled by all that AAON has achieved to date and remain as confident as ever that our best days are yet to come."

AAON was founded in 1988 with the acquisition of the heating and air conditioning division of the John Zink Co.

"(Friday's) announcement marks a significant milestone for Norm and AAON and is the culmination of long-term succession planning efforts," Gary Fields, AAON chief executive officer and president, said in a statement. "We are well-positioned to continue to execute on our strategic objectives and consider ourselves fortunate to be able to continue to pull from Norm’s wealth of experience and company knowledge."

AAON engineers, makes, markets and sells air conditioning and heating equipment in the form of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, and other items.

The company has a research and development laboratory facility named after its founder. The Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center, a $35 million, 134,000-square-foot facility, opened in Tulsa in 2019.

"This lab sets a new standard, which I don’t think anybody’s going to match for the size of the lab," he told the Tulsa World at the time. "It sets a lot of new standards in the complexity, too. It is going to do Tulsa a lot of good for a lot of years to come."

