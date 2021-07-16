 Skip to main content
AAON employee retiring after nearly a 70-year stint
AAON employee retiring after nearly a 70-year stint

An AAON employee who has spent nearly seven decades with the company is retiring this week.

Jim Taber, 86, is a purchasing trainer with the Tulsa HVAC manufacturer. He was employed with the company 68 years.

